Harrison County Grand Jury returns 59 indictments

The Harrison County Grand Jury returned 59 indictments Wednesday.

Indictments include:

Donald Campbell II- one count of murder

Anthony Coleman- one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust

David Kimble- four counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of first degree sexual assault and six counts of second degree sexual assault

The full indictments are attached to the right of the article.