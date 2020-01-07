Harrison County Grand Jury returns 71 indictments for January 2020 term

The Harrison County Grand Jury returned 71 indictments for the January 2020 term.

Indictments include:

Robert Fisher- charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of position of trust.

Mason Taylor- charged with one count of threats of terroristic acts, conveying false information concerning terrorist acts and committing terrorist hoaxes.

Seth Todd- charged with three counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

