Harrison County has 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Harrison County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Harrison County Health Department.

Details about the person haven't been released at this time.

"People shouldn’t panic," a news release from Harrison County Health Department said. "Instead, they should take commonsense measures that will keep them and their community safe."

The health department says they want to make it clear that anyone waiting for COVID-19 test results should remain in quarantine.

According to the health department, other measures that people can do include:

- Stay at home

- Keep a safe distance (at least 6 feet)

- Wash hands often

- Cover coughs and sneezes

- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth