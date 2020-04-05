Harrison County Humane Society holds virtual pet photo fundraiser

6 feet apart but together at heart.

That's the name of Harrison County Humane Society's new virtual fundraiser and photo contest.

They launched the fundraiser on April 1st after having to make the tough decision to cancel one of their biggest fundraisers of the year- the spring dance.

"Usually more than 500 people will show up for that and we make on average more than $6000," said Sara Bostonia, a kennel technician for the humane society

Due to the stay-at-home order, adoptions have slowed and volunteers have been told to stay at home.

"It's disappointing for us because that slows down our adoption rates," Bostonia said "And it's disappointing for our supporters because they're all stuck at home not knowing what they can do to help,"

Inspired by the success of their Christmas photo calendar fundraiser, the shelter decided to launch a photo campaign that anyone could safely participate in from home.

"We decided to draw something positive from the quarantine and show that giving just a little can mean a whole lot to us and these animals," Bostonia said

So from now until the end of the month for a $5 donation proud pet owners can submit their furry friend into the contest. Then, for a $1 donations they can vote on their favorite pet picture.

While many people's daily routines have been interrupted by the coronavirus, pets are a comfort constant to rely on.

"This is why people have pets that are so special to them," said Bostonia "Because when things go down in life, they're still there for you,"

The humane society hopes the contest helps their supporters feel connected while giving back.

"We hope that the photo contest will help everybody feel still connected and know that they're doing something really good for the animals,"

With a goal of $5,000 the contest will run until April 30th.