Harrison County Parks and Rec make "online field trip"

Field trips have been cancelled but the Harrison County Parks and Recreation staff wanted to make sure all students got to see their dinosaur exhibit.

The staff filmed a series of video lessons highlighting different parts of their dinosaur exhibits!

They also had the opportunity to have a local paleontologist teach a lesson on dinosaurs and the Ice Age.

Doug Comer, the Deputy Director of the recreation center, says they wanted to create something positive to life spirits during a difficult time.

"This is our way of doing something positive in a situation that's not so positive right now,"

You can watch all of the video lessons on Doug Comer's YouTube page or the Harrison County School District Facebook page, both linked above on the left side of the page.