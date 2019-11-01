Harrison County Republican Club met about the state's natural gas industry

The Harrison County Republican Club came together Friday evening to meet about the natural gas in West Virginia.

The meeting welcomed many guests who listened to speakers talk about the current state of the oil and gas industry.

Many spoke about how Horizontal Drilling is the new wave for natural gas.

Guest of Honor, Shelley Moore Capito said: "We want to make sure that we're able to be energy independent in this country, to be able to support ourselves, and help our communities grow with our own natural resources."

The Republican Club meeting was Friday in Bridgeport at the Best Western and ran from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.