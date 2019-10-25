Harrison County Rotary Club makes donation to anti-bullying program

Members from the Harrison County Rotary club met at Bridgeport High School to make a donation to an anti bullying program today.

The four thousand dollar donation was given to the Building Hope Program that was founded by Bear Contracting.

Last year the program reached around 1300 kids in Harrison and Doddridge, according to the Bear Contracting President, Mark Urso. This year the program will add Preston County to their target area, which will add 1300 to 1500 more children.

Those from the Rotary club are glad to see change happening in their community.

"We heard about the amazing impact he's having in the community," Jaclyn Rominger, the Harrison County Rotary Club President said. "When I was in school we didn't have social media, so when I hear about some of the terrible things that are happening in this day and age--and he (Mark Urso) gave some examples of students and how much the training was helping. We just thought it was such an amazing effort that we wanted to be a part of," Rominger said.

Officials from the program continue to see positive impacts on the children that are involved.

"When the kids truly find out what their classmates are going through that they would never know to ask, they naturally becoming caring toward their classmates," Urso said.

For more information on the Building Hope program, their events, or for information on how to be a volunteer, you can visit the Bear Contracting website.