Harrison County School Board could vote Tuesday about school consolidation plan

Listed on Tuesday’s agenda for the Harrison County Board of Education meeting is a topic that's been discussed for more than a year. The possible move to consolidate Adamston and Wilsonburg Elementary Schools.

"This is the same project that we submitted last year. We had the closing hearings and now we've resubmitted that project in anticipated of hopefully getting funded," said Dr. Mark Manchin the Harrison County Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Manchin says last year they didn't get the funds to follow through with the project. With high hopes this year, he says the main reason to merge is to keep moving education forward.

"In today's 21st century education, with the necessity of technology, these older buildings cannot provide the same quality."

Dr. Manchin says the building Adamston is currently in is more than 100 years old. The infrastructure at Wilsonburg' is also insufficient.

The memories is something that parent, Bethany Cutright says would be sad to leave, but she also says she sees the benefit with the merger.

"I do love our small school and everything that it has represented and stood for. I do think that consolidation is probably a necessity for the greater good of all Harrison County Schools," said Cutright.

If the funding is approved, the students in the two schools would be moved to United High School, which would be renovated. It’s a school that Dr. Manchin says is currently under utilized.

"We have a number of students at United High School, but it's capable of well over 500 and we have less than 100 there."

Next week, the state board of education will be coming to Harrison County. After the local board takes action tonight, the state will then take a vote.

"My biggest concern is that the same attention goes into modifying that school, so that it's an adequate facility," said Cutright.

"This is for your children, this is for the future," said Dr. Manchin.

If they get the funds, Dr. Manchin says there will be a 3 month planning period that would likely go from March to May. Construction would take place in the summer and students would move into the new school in 2020.