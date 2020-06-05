Harrison County School District drafts plan for reopening

The Harrison County School District has drafted a plan for students to return for the Fall semester. There are four colors associated with this plan. They are red, orange, blue, and green.

Currently, all Harrison County schools are in the red phase of reopening, meaning all activities are canceled and school is closed with only virtual learning. However, that could soon change, and students could be soon allowed back into schools.

The red tier entails only virtual learning with buildings closed. The orange tier allows only smaller groups of students to attend on alternate days. The blue tier allows all students on campus but encourages social distancing. And finally, the green tier resumes all normal school activities.

School Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin gives us his take on where his district stands for its return to classes this August.

“Right now it is our intention to open the school system under a code blue." Dr. Manchin said. "That is our intent, but several of the board members are expressing their desire to open up in the green.”

With the color coding based on the number of cases in the county over a certain period of time, Dr. Manchin also says that the color coding depends on how many of the cases are in the school system.

“If one were identified in the school system, that being a student, a parent of a student that we were aware of, [or] one of our employees, we look at that differently than if there were 8 or 9 cases at the nursing home, for example.” Dr. Manchin said.

While the plan hasn’t been approved by the board, nor has it entered a 30-day discussion period, one teacher we spoke to says that more logistics are necessary.

“I’d like to have a little bit more detail as to what it means when we talk about having temperature checks and disinfection." said Kimberly Goff, a teacher at Bridgeport Middle School. "I don’t know how often, I don’t know who would be administering this. I don’t know who would be responsible, at what point do we say that’s too much or not enough?”

All color codes, except for the green tier, require regular disinfection measures, as well as hand hygiene education and encouraging social distancing.