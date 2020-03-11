Harrison County Schools suspend out-of-state trips

Harrison County Schools are suspending all out-of-state trips until further notice.

This includes student and professional trips, according to a news release from Harrison County Schools.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said the decision was made because surrounding states have reported cases of the coronavirus.

“It is with an abundance of caution this decision was made, given that all surrounding states around West Virginia have reported cases of the Coronavirus. We want to ensure the safety and health of our employees, students, and community,” said Manchin