Harrison County Pre-K Roundup canceled

Harrison County Pre-K Roundup has been canceled for Friday, Harrison County Schools announced Thursday.

The Harrison County Schools District administration made the decision with "abundance of caution," according to a news release from Harrison County Schools.

"We recognize the inconvenience that this may have caused," the news release says.

Harrison County Schools says they are following the recommendation of the Governor’s Office on social distancing by discouraging the gather of large groups to help " prevent the spread of the Coronavirus."

The school district said that they are not accepting 2020-2021 Pre-K packets at any locations.

“We are working closely with local and state health departments, as well as the Governor’s Office and Department of Education. We will always have the best interest of Harrison County’s students in mind with any decision we make,” said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin.