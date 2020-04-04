Harrison County Schools add WIFI zones

HARRISON CO., W.Va. (WDTV) -- Harrison County Schools mirrors other local communities with the implementation of public WIFI zones.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin says in a news release Harrison County Cchools has placed the WIFI zones at all of their food distribution sites throughout the county.
Its main purpose is for parents and students to download resources to participate in online instruction.
On April 13th Harrison County Schools will move completely to an electronic model to deliver instruction.
Here are the zones:
Adamston Elementary – Back Parking Area
Big Elm Elementary – Front Bus Loop and Front Parking Area
Board of Education Building/WI Middle – Board of Education East Parking Area
Bridgeport Middle School – BMS Parking Area
Liberty High School – Front Loop/Lawn, and Academic Parking Area (Tennis Court Side)
Lincoln High/Middle – Entire Front Parking Area
Lumberport Elementary – Back Parking Area
North View Elementary – Front and
Nutter Fort Elementary -- Bus Loop
Salem Elementary – Back Parking Area
South Harrison – Front Parking Area Closest to the Middle School
West Milford Elementary – Front Parking Area
Wilsonburg Elementary – Front Drive, Lawn, and Parking Area