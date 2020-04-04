Harrison County Schools add WIFI zones

Harrison County Schools mirrors other local communities with the implementation of public WIFI zones.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin says in a news release Harrison County Cchools has placed the WIFI zones at all of their food distribution sites throughout the county.

Its main purpose is for parents and students to download resources to participate in online instruction.

On April 13th Harrison County Schools will move completely to an electronic model to deliver instruction.

Here are the zones:

Adamston Elementary – Back Parking Area

Big Elm Elementary – Front Bus Loop and Front Parking Area

Board of Education Building/WI Middle – Board of Education East Parking Area

Bridgeport Middle School – BMS Parking Area

Liberty High School – Front Loop/Lawn, and Academic Parking Area (Tennis Court Side)

Lincoln High/Middle – Entire Front Parking Area

Lumberport Elementary – Back Parking Area

North View Elementary – Front and

Nutter Fort Elementary -- Bus Loop

Salem Elementary – Back Parking Area

South Harrison – Front Parking Area Closest to the Middle School

West Milford Elementary – Front Parking Area

Wilsonburg Elementary – Front Drive, Lawn, and Parking Area