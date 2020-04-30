Harrison County Schools cancels prom, revises plans for graduation

Harrison County Schools announced that they have decided to cancel all prom events this year.

"After much thought and consideration, we do not feel prom events can

be held in adherence to CDC guidelines," Dr. Mark Manchin said.

A revised plan for graduation ceremonies was also released in the letter.

"After time and discussion with high school principals, we have decided our next steps in honoring our seniors while maintaining the best safety precautions for our community," Manchin said. "In adherence with social distancing and CDC guidelines, new procedures are in place that will allow graduation ceremonies to be held and take place safely."

The board of education says each family will receive two tickers per graduate. The new procedure is based off of CDC and Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department guidelines.

The graduation will be broadcasted live for all other family members to see, according to Harrison County Schools.

Tickets will be available through school principals at graduation practices, the board of education said. Schools will be releasing information to students on dates and times of graduation practices at a later date.

The board of education said graduation ceremonies will take place at school football stadiums. United High School’s ceremony will take place in the parking lot of United Technical Center.

Graduation Ceremony Dates:

Bridgeport High School, June 27, 9 AM; rain date June 28 at 9 AM

Liberty High School, June 25, 9 AM; rain date June 26 at 9 AM

Lincoln High School, June 27, 7:30 PM; rain date June 28 at 11 AM

Robert C. Byrd High School, June 26, 7 PM; rain date June 27 at 11 AM

South Harrison High School, June 25, 7 PM, rain date June 26 at 11 AM

United High School, June 22, 6 PM; rain date June 23 at 6 PM

According to Manchin, plans for graduation ceremonies are still contingent upon the Governor lifting the Stay At Home

Order.