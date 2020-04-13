Harrison County Schools moves to weekly meal packages

Harrison County Schools announced they will be moving to one-day-a-week pick up for food bags at its 11 food sites.

According to a news release from Harrison County Schools, this is in accordance with Governor Jim Justice's executive order and in an effort to cut down on employees and volunteers at food distribution sites.

Students will pick up multiple meals to last through a one week period, the news release states. This will start on April 15, and will remain in effect for the remainder of school closures. On every Wednesday, students will pick up meals to last until the next Wednesday.

Harrison County Schools say students will pick up breakfast, lunch and varied additional items from community partners on Wednesdays to last for a 5-day period.

Harrison County Schools is also reminding families that on Tuesday, April 14, sites will distribute a single day meal (breakfast and lunch) at all 11 sites for that day. The weekly meal packages start Wednesday.

Food sites will be open from 10 a.m. until noon, with those those same hours of operation when the new food distribution procedure starts on April 15, according to the news release.

The 11 food distribution sites are:

Adamston Elementary

Lumberport Elementary

North View Elementary

Nutter Fort Elementary

Salem Elementary

Wilsonburg Elementary

Bridgeport Middle School

Washington Irving Middle School

Lincoln High School

Liberty High School

South Harrison High School