Harrison County Sheriff's Office warning public about phone scam

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam.

According the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, several people said they have received calls from a 'Lt. Mealey.'

The impersonator told victims that they have not reported for Jury Duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The Sheriff's Office says this is a scam.

The Sheriff's Office is also reminding people not to give out any personal or financial information over the phone.