Harrison County Sheriff's Office warning public of a new phone scam

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a new phone scam.

According to a press release the sheriff's office, the scammer has spoofed the office number. When the number comes up on caller ID, you believe it's the sheriff's office.

The scammer identifies himself as Deputy Carl Hamlin or Lieutenant Gobel of the sheriff's office, and that he is with the Warrants processing and Court Services Division.

The sheriff's office says the scammer proceeds to tell you that you have missed jury duty and a warrant will be issued for your arrest. The scammer gives the option to meet the deputy in Nutter Fort to pay the fee so a warrant won't be issued.

According to the sheriff's office, their is not a Deputy Hamlin or Lieutenant Gobel with the department, and they do not collect fees for people who have missed jury duty.

The sheriff's office says that they got the phone number of 304-715-3242. The number says that you have reached the Harrison County Sheriff's Office with the office's address and asks you to hold.

The sheriff's office is asking people to be alert when they receive this call and to not give them personal information or agree to meet with them.