Harrison County aviation academy takes off at Bridgeport high school

An old wood shop class in Bridgeport high school was transformed over the summer into the Harrison County’s headquarters for their aviation academy.

Rafe Snell is the teacher for the aviation courses. He says the aviation industry is a huge part of West Virginia’s future.

"It is growing in West Virginia but particularly in our area," Snell saidof the aviation industry "There are several industries located out of the airport that support the aviation industry and it's an over 1 billion dollar industry in our areas,"

On Wednesday students learned about flight maps, but the class covers everything from creating a flight plant to the physics of space.

As part of their program, the class works with local companies, applying what they learn to real life issues.

"Each of these curriculum have projects, and the projects have a company that you're working for to solve a problem and it is a real world problem for that company," Snell said

The class has also been able to work with new technology including 3-D and laser printers.

Most recently they added a flight simulator to their classroom.

For one student, working with planes is a family tradition.

"My entire family comes from being pilots, so I kind of grew up around airplanes my entire life," said junior student Nathan Brazier "I kind of always wanted to be a pilot,"

And even as a student with background in the subject, Brazier says he's been surprised by how much there is to learn.

"I have learned way more than I even though was involved with aviation, as a whole,"

And as far as the future, Snell says preparing students now is the key to having the industry take off.

"It's a progress that's moving everyone in education forward to support the need of the industry so that the industry has an educated workforce and a reason to stay in north central West Virginia,"