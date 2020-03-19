Harrison County commission announces new courthouse safety measures during coronavirus pandemic

The Harrison County Commission made announcements regarding new safety measures the courthouse will be taking in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday March 23rd only 15 people will be allowed access into the courthouse at one time.

That restriction does not apply, however, to mandates court or judicial meetings.

When entering the courthouse people will be asked about recent travel and non-contact thermometers will be used to take people's temperatures.

The county clerk also announced new voting guidelines for the may primary.

"We will be able to send absentee applications to all voters, and they can mark the medical purpose on the application and send that back in and they will get a ballot in the mail." said county clerk Susan Thomas "I strongly encourage all the voters of Harrison County to act on this,"

If you need to use the courthouse services, they ask that you call for information first.

For the full press release please see the attached document.

Because of the fluidity of the situation the commission says they expect things will change and that more measures may need to be taken in the future.