Harrison County commissioners welcome medical marijuana industry

Harrison County commissioners say they welcome the medical marijuana industry.

The application process is underway for medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, and laboratories. There are limits on the number of permits the state will approve.

Commission President Ron Watson said he wants the county to capitalize on the potential economic benefits of the medical marijuana industry.

"What they bring with them is about 80 jobs," Watson said. "That's the big thing for us is economic development. We want to make darn sure that we're on that list of agreeing to bring it on. We're ready.

The application process is open through February 18th.

Watson said he was assured the selection process won't be political. It's unclear when the first sale will happen.