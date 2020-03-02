Harrison County couple welcomes leap day baby

Holly Adams won't celebrate her new baby Heidi's birthday on her exact date until she turns four.

That's because Heidi is a leap day baby.

She was born on Saturday, February 29 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Her dad, Dennis Griffin, said the initial due date was March 3. But he was excited at the prospects of having a leap day baby.

"That's what I was hoping for," Griffin said. "I thought it'd be pretty neat."

Adams and Griffin said they'll celebrate Heidi's birthdays on March 1 during non-leap years.

"It's pretty special," Adams said. "Our family is known for close to holiday babies. This one is on a holiday."

Lee Ann Romeo is a Childbirth Educator/Lactation Counselor at UHC. Of the roughly 1,000 babies born each year at UHC, Heidi is extra special.

"Her birthday is going to be different from everybody else's birthday," Romeo said. "She probably will appreciate it the older she gets."