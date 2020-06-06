Harrison County hosts free COVID-19 testing amidst protests happening locally

Free COVID-19 testing took place in Clarksburg throughout Saturday.

The testing site was put together by the Harrison County Health Department and local pastor, Rahsaan Armand.

It was targeted at the black community, but all were welcome.

Pastor Armand said with the protest that are happening locally, they want to make sure the virus isn't spreading.

"Protestors are a concern because as we know and as we've seen, not everyone is using face shields, not everyone is wearing masks," Armand said. "Our efforts here today, specifically, is to invite protestors and minorities out to be tested," he said.

Armand also mentioned that he was happy to see a big turn out in effort to lesson the spread of COVID-19.