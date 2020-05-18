Harrison County to offer in-person voting stations

Election season is in full swing. Everything from the White House to your local courthouse could change come November, but the first step is the primary election.

"This has been a difficult election to prepare for," said Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas.

She says her team has been planning this primary election for months.

"Organization, that is the key here and everywhere else, organization," said Thomas.

County officials are expecting a surge of absentee ballots this year due to coronavirus, but in-person voting is still an option.

Polls will be staffed and seven locations across Harrison County have been chosen to host primary voters.

Precincts 59, 61, 62, 66, 68, 74, 78, 80, 82, 87 and 114 will vote at United High School.

Precincts 1, 2, 14, 19, 28, 33, 34 and 36A will vote at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Precincts 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 102, 103, 104, 106, 107, 108, 120, 121 and 122 will vote at Quiet Dell United Methodist Church.

Precincts 63, 123, 125, 126, 128, 129, 129B and 129C will vote at Bridgeport High School.

Precincts 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 92, 95, 96, 98 and 118 will vote at Lincoln High School.

Precincts 110, 143, 144, 144A and 145 will vote at South Harrison high School.

Precincts 130, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136 and 137 will vote at Salem United Methodist Church.

The deadline to register to vote and to change an existing voter registration is Tuesday, May 19th.

To cast a ballot early, polling stations will be set up at the Harrison County Courthouse and Thomas says she is planning to set up a location at the Meadowbrook Mall.