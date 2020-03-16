Harrison County literacy program reaches out through YouTube videos

The Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County have created their own YouTube channel to make their services more accessible.

The group helps people learning English as a second language and adults looking to pass their GEDs.

In addition they help tutor students of all ages in reading and math.

The lessons in their YouTube videos range from children's stories to learning sign language.

And the program is only continuing to grow.

"We've doubled in the last year in the number of people that we're helping," said program director Melissa Sinisi "We have new tutors, we go out to different places and do different things and try to reach out to the community like with our Youtube videos,"

If anyone is interested in being a tutor or using the literacy program services help is only a phone call away. They can be contacted at