Harrison County man admits to having stolen gun

A Harrison County man has admitted to a firearms charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 48-year-old Jamie Butcher of Shinnston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one county of aiding and abetting possession of a stolen firearm. Butcher admitted to having a stolen .45 caliber pistol in June 2018 in Lewis County.

Butcher faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Butcher's case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Weston Police Department investigated.

