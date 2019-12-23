Harrison County man arrested after police say they found meth and gun

A Harrison County man is behind bars after police say they found over 16 grams of meth and a firearm Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Meadowbrook Mall Sunday for a welfare check. The caller said a small maroon Ford Focus was parked in the handicapped parking lot of Target. The caller also said two people were in the car that appeared to be sleeping or passed out.

When police arrived, they saw the car with two people. One of them was identified as 29-year-old Zachary Sparks.

Police say Sparks and the passenger were passed out in the car.

Police knocked on the glass, and Sparks lifted his head. When Sparks looked at police, he lifted his hands in the air.

Police say they saw a black handgun in a holster in his waistband. They told him to keep his hands in the air and to slowly step out of the car.

Once police got Sparks out of the car, they retrieved the firearm and pulled the magazine out of the gun, according to court documents. Police unloaded a bullet from the chamber of the pistol, a High Point .45.

Police say they then asked for the passenger to step out of the car and asked for consent to search her, which she gave. She told them she had a lighter in her bra, and they requested the FBI to send a woman over to search the passenger.

Police asked Sparks if he had anything illegal. He said he had meth in a little black pouch that was hanging off of his jeans.

In the little black pouch were three bags with over 11 grams of methamphetamine in it, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say they saw a green bag with over two grams of meth and a cigarette pack with over three grams of meth on the driver's side floor board.

Police also found a book bag in the middle of the front seat that had a yellow logo box with a set of digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Police say they stopped their search and are getting a search warrant to search the rest of the car.

Sparks has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $15,000.