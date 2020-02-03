Harrison County man arrested after shooting another man, police say

A Clarksburg man was arrested after police say he shot another man Friday.

Timothy Jones, 29, was charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, Clarksburg Police Officers responded to a house on Candlelight Drive for a shooting complaint.

Police say they learned Jones shot a man in his left rib cage.

A witness gave police a statement. She said Jones called for her to come out of her room.

The victim left the bedroom in front of the witness, police said. While coming out of the room, the witness saw Jones with a firearm.

Jones fired two shots, one hitting the victim and the other exiting a window in the living room, according to court documents.

The witness was behind the victim when the shots were fired.

Police recovered the firearm believed to be used in the shooting in Jones' bedroom.

