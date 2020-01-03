Harrison County man charged after police find him asleep in car and marijuana on him

A Harrison County man was arrested after police say they found him asleep in the car and marijuana on him Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Clarksburg Police officers went to Grant Street for a welfare check just after 8 a.m.

Police say they found 19-year-old Isaiah Thompson asleep in the front seat of a Ford Mustang. They woke him up and detained him outside of the car.

Police ran Thompson's name, and he came back a signal four out of Ohio. Thompson was arrested.

As police searched Thompson, they found over $5,500 in cash and a bag with over 17 grams of marijuana.

Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.