Harrison County man sentenced to over one year for selling meth near playground

A Salem man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 months behind bars for selling methamphetamine near a playground.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 46-year-old John Lyons pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location in July 2019. Lyons admitted to selling methamphetamine near Jackson Park playground in Feb. 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci M. Cook prosecuted Lyons' case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.