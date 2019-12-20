Harrison County non-profits still behind on annual fundraising goals

Bells ringing outside the mall, and gift wrapping inside the doors.

Both working around the clock to raising money for two of Harrison County's largest charities- United Way and the Salvation Army.

Each is behind their annual fundraising goal.

"A little over 58% which means we still have to raise a little over $300,000 before the end of February," said Tina Yoke, executive director of United Way

The Salvation Army stands at about 50% of their goal, ahead of their end of season bell ringing on Christmas Eve.

Homes for Harrison is a non-profit group that helping give people the resources to apply for housing.

The majority of their money comes from United Way.

"We use that money for security deposits, rent, utilities, anything to keep someone from being homeless or prevent someone from becoming homeless," said Mendi Scott, executive director of the Homes for Harrison program

Homes for Harrison is just one of 18 other social service agencies supported by united way.

100% of donations go directly to them and the many people they serve.

"I can almost guarantee you that every person watching this knows someone positively impacted by one of our agencies," Yoke said

Both United Way and the Salvation Army provide services not only during the holidays but year round.

So whether you're ringing a bell, or getting some last minute Christmas shopping done- there are still plenty of ways to support Harrison county.

You can contact United Way for Harrison County at (304) 624-6337, and the Salvation Army at (304) 622-2360.