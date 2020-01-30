Harrison County property assessment values

Harrison County's assessor offers clarity on last week's keystroke error and the process that goes into home value assessment changes.

Assessor Rocky Romano says sometimes the value goes up because the county modifier increases.

The county modifier uses the formula of the construction cost and the values the assessor has.

Romano says if you have any questions regarding a letter It's best to contact the assessor's office.

When this happens, the most taxes will increase is $2 to $100 at most.

"Once they get a letter, they get a 10% letter. That means their value of their property has gone up by 10%. But when people see that, they get confused and think their tax dollars are going up that much, and that's not the case," says Romano.

Romano also says homeowner's do not need representation from an attorney to speak before the commission on this matter.