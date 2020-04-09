Harrison County reports 3 more recoveries from COVID-19

Harrison County health officials reported Thursday that three more people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, a total of 12 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"Harrison County as of Thursday, April 9, 2020 has not had a positive case of COVID-19 reported to the Health Department in the past 48 hours," Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department officials said. "We are cautiously optimistic that the increased efforts of social distancing and the commitment made by our essential services to continue operating while doing everything they possibly can to protect our community from this virus is working. "

Harrison Clarksburg Health officials reported Thursday a total of 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.