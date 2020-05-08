Harrison County schools make plans for summer meal program

In early March, schools across Harrison county closed and schools began serving meals for pick up. Since then the number of meals needed has increased.

"We're currently serving 4,200 five-day meal boxes," said Chris Derico, the Child Nutrition Director for Harrison County Schools

Currently the county is serving these meal boxes at 11 different locations from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday.

Different community businesses and non-profit groups have stepped up to help- most recently the Bridgeport design firm Thrasher group worked to provide and extra meal to students.

Derico says the school's staff volunteering their time is what makes bagging up thousands of lunches every week possible.

"We have a lot of volunteers, school employees, working behind the scenes or on the scenes of distribution sites," "Sometimes that's principals, could be teachers volunteering, we even have some service personnel coming in to volunteer to help distribute,"

The county plans to continue their weekly meal distribution at all 11 sites until June 10th- then some changes will be made to adapt for summer.

"We are probably looking at only distributing at 5 locations," said Derico "the locations will be one location at each other high school feeding sites," (Lincoln High School, Liberty High School, South Harrison High School,Bridgeport Middle School, and Nutter Fort Primary School)

The county is currently looking to hire extra cooks to help out.

"Jobs are currently posted and the will be preparing bags that will contain 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches, and we will still distribute on Wednesdays," said Derico

The summer feeding plan will continue through August- but due to the fluidity of the coronavirus pandemic, Derico says plans may change or adapt as time goes on.