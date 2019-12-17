Harrison County schools making sure kids don't go hungry over the holidays with backpack program

At Norwood Elementary school, they're passionate about keeping their little vikings warm and fed during the long winter breaks.

That's why they're a part of Harrison County's "Backpack Program", making sure students who rely on free school meals are sent home with enough food to last until school starts again in the new year.

Tina Cullen has been working on the program for the past five years.

She says the project is certainly needed.

"The need has definitely grown substantially in the last five years,"

As the school nurse, Cullen says it's important to her personally to make sure every student has enough to eat.

"Being a nurse you know, you always want to help," Cullen said "That's what you are, you fix things,"

While Cullen and the volunteers currently prepare for winter break, they send bags of food home every weekend during the school year.

"We send it home primarily for the weekend, provide for the weekend," Cullen said "And then we send two bag homes when it's a vacation such as Thanksgiving or Christmas,"

The school's pantry relies on donations from local churches, business, and all of us, to stay stocked.

And while Cullen is thankful for every donation, she says it especially warms her heart to see a student giving back.

"It's very rewarding, when I see a child bring something in,"

In their pantry the school provides not only food, but keeps winter coats, gloves, and hats in stick so students can stay warm and fed all winter long.

If you are looking to donate reach out to your local school to be pointed in the right direction.