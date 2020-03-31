Harrison County schools work to meet increasing demand for student meals

Every day, eleven different schools across Harrison County are feeding thousands of children.

And the demand is continuing to grow.

"Literally it's almost doubled since the first few days and I don't think we've plateaued yet,"

Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin says the meal program is a constant work in progress as demand increases and an end date to the schools shutdown is still unkown.

"The question is how long can we sustain this," Manchin said "We know how many people are looking to us to help feed their children, particularly during this difficult time,"

To help meet the demand across the state, the West Virginia National Guard has been assisting schools with their meal programs, including the shipping, unloading and sorting of meals at the Harrison County Board of Education's warehouse.

"We have guardsman helping us at the warehouse, then we have to get them from the warehouse to the feeding sites,"

This is where other school employees have been stepping in to make sure the food gets to their students.

"Some of our employees are working at the warehouse and doing deliveries, sorting food and getting them shelved," Manchin said "This is a large scale operation,"

Manchin says while things are changing daily, they're doing their best to plan ahead.

"We are mapping out strategies," said Manchin "We're good this week, we're looking at next week, and if this goes longer than that we'll have to sit down and continue to map out logistics and strategies on how to continue,"

Dr. Manchin says he feels certain when the pandemic passes, Harrison County will have a lot to be proud of.

"To look back when this is all over and see what a fine job our employees and so many in our community have done to help us get through this difficult time,"