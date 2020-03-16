Harrison County schools work to provide meals for students during coronavirus closing

Debbie Jarrett is one of a handful of Harrison County school employees that couldn't work from home.

As the Nutter Fort primary school cafeteria manager, Jarrett is responsible for making and packing up meals for the many kids in the district who rely on school for meals.

"Our goal is to feed as many kids as we can," Jarrett said "So I fix breakfast and I fix lunch for whoever shows up,"

Nutter Fort Primary alone served over 50 students.

The county as a whole reported around 311 breakfast and lunches being served.

"As with primarily all of Harrison County the students eat breakfast and lunch for free, so I would say a substantial number rely on this," said assistant principal for Nutter Fort Intermediate Todd Rubenstein

The schools hope they can provide some comfort to students and their families during this uncertain time.

"That's why we are doing this, to make sure the students and the families know that we still want to take care of them even though the building is closed for the time being," Rubenstein said

But it's not just schools giving back, restaurants around the area have also reached out on social media saying they'll provide free lunches to school aged kids.

One of those restaurants is Mountain State Brewing Company in Bridgeport.

"We know how many students rely on their meal plans," said Kristen Mioduch, an employee at Mountain State Brewing Company "So we're just giving them the opportunity to still be able to eat lunch,"

Over the next two weeks school officials encourage parents to stay up to date online for any changes.

"I just urge parents and families to watch social media and the news, and the different source that are out there to let them know what's going on an to stay up to date," Rubenstein said

Harrison County plans on continuing to provide meals out of designated schools for the foreseeable future.