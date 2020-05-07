Harrison County teacher creates "Adopt a Senior" Facebook page to celebrate graduates

As many schools have decided to stay shut down through the remainder of the school year seniors have had to come to terms with cancelled prom nights and postponed graduation ceremonies.

Tina Myers, an 8th grade teacher at Clarksburg's Mountaineer Middle School, wanted to find a way to make sure students in her school district still got to celebrate.

"This is something to let them know that their teachers haven't forgotten about them, that their community hasn't,"

Inspired by seeing similar senior projects across the country, Myers created an "Adopt a Senior" Facebook page.

And with the help of her fellow teachers, the groups membership began to grow.

"My co-teacher Tonya Ables had shared it with some other teachers who then shared it with others," Myers said "And it grew to around 150 or so in an hour,"

So far, over 300 students have been "adopted". What happens next differs from student to student.

"Some kids are receiving e-cards, others are receiving baskets, my kids that I've adopted so far are receiving packages,"

Students are encourage to fill out a short questionnaire to let their adopters get to know them.

At this point, Myers says the amount of community members involved out numbers the number of seniors.

"We have more community members than seniors that are willing to adopt more than on student,"

Myers says being a part of this project has shown her how much people are willing to give back in a time of crisis.

"It really shows how people have come together in this,"

The idea has now spread to Marion county, who launched their own group.

The hope is that the word spreads so every graduating senior has a chance to be adopted.