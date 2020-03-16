Harrison County teachers will not return to schools until at least March 23rd

The Harrison County Board of Education met with principals and school leadership Monday morning, the first time since Governor Jim Justice announced schools across the state will close until at least March 27th.

"People say day-by-day. It is literally hour-by-hour. We are getting different information. We are getting information at a national level. Information at a state level. We first-and-foremost want to ere on the side of caution," said Dr. Mark Manchin, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Before the board began their emergency meeting Dr. Manchin met with leaders to coordinate the school's approach to the closure.

In this meeting, Manchin outlined his intent to have teachers return to schools by Wednesday and begin teaching using emergency teaching packets. But as the board conveyed hours later, concerns were raised over the safety of the teachers.

"What I am hearing from our members is we are asking for flexibility," said Ryan Deems, a teacher in Harrison County.

Deems voiced his concern about teachers who would forego using paid time off even if they showed symptoms.

"I think it is fairly common to for people, even when they don't feel good, to still go into work," said Deems.

After nearly two hours of deliberation, the board made the decision to keep staff away from the schools until Monday at the earliest.

"we will reassess where we are with opening the buildings up for our employees probably about Thursday or Friday," said Dr. Manchin.

But the schools will not be empty. Cafeteria staff will still make meals for students to pick up and custodians will sanitize every Harrison County school throughout the next few days.

"We want to mitigate the amount of time spent in the building, and the number of people," said Dr. Manchin.

Board of education members discussed giving employees working during the school closures time-and-a-half pay, but they have yet to vote on that decision.