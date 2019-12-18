Harrison County to consider adding vaping to clean indoor air act restrictions

In Harrison County, under the current clean air regulation act, prohibits smoking in most public, enclosed spaces.

Now, the county's board of education is asking for vaping to be added to that act.

During their last board of health meeting the board of education made a request for help combating the growing vaping problem in students.

They hope that by updating the clean air act they can better educate and discourage the habit.

"Several employees at the board of education came to our board of health meeting and asked the board along with the health department to assist them in educating schools considering electronic vaping and cigarettes," said executive director of the health department Joseph Bundy "they're seeing it as a huge problem and something they need to address,"

There are still several more meetings and steps before the addition of prohibiting vaping would go into effect.

Their next meeting is at the end of January.

