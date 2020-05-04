Harrison County to have only seven voting locations amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Harrison County Clerk's Office said that they will have only seven voting locations with several precincts located in them.

The clerk's office says this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of absentee ballot applications that anticipated and have received.

The precincts follow:

1. Precincts located in the North Urban Magisterial District will vote at United High School (formerly Gore middle school located at 1349 Shinnston Pike, Clarksburg, WV. The following precincts will be voting there: 59, 61, 62, 66, 68, 74, 78, 80, 82, 87 and 114.

2. Precincts located in the South Urban Magisterial District will vote at Robert C. Byrd High School located at 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 1, 2, 14, 19, 28, 33, 34 and 36A.

3. Precincts located in the Southern Magisterial District will vote at the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church located at 96 Trinity Rd., Mt. Clare, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 102, 103, 104, 106, 107, 108, 120, 121 and 122.

4. Precincts located in the Eastern Magisterial District will vote at the Bridgeport High School Cafeteria located at 515 Johnson Avenue, Bridgeport, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 63, 123, 125, 126, 128, 129, 129B and 129C.

5. Precincts located in the Northern Magisterial District will vote at Lincoln High School located at 100 Jerry Toth Drive, Shinnston, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 92, 95, 96, 98 and 118.

6. A portion of the Precincts located in the Southwest Magisterial District will vote at South Harrison High School located at3073 Hawk Highway, Lost Creek, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 110, 143, 144, 144A and 145.

7. A portion of the Precincts located in the Southwest Magisterial District will vote at the Salem United Methodist Church located at 260 E. Main Street, Salem, WV. The following precincts will be voting at this location: 130, 132,133, 134, 135, 136, and 137.

Any voter that plans to vote at any of the locations is asked to bring their voter registration card with them to present to poll workers to make sure they are at the correct location to vote, according to the clerk's office.

The clerk's office says they will also be having early voting at the Courthouse and "hopefully at the Meadowbrook Mall beginning May 27, 2020 through June 6, 2020."

