Harrison County to operate seven polling places on election day

Harrison county’s primary election will look much different than elections past.

Harrison County recently announced that there are only seven polling places available for Tuesday’s primary elections. Two of them are the cafeteria at Bridgeport High School, and the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church in Mount Clare.

Quiet Dell UMC pastor Nathan Weaver says that his church is doing its very best to prepare for the Election Day crowds.

“It presents a lot of unique challenges for sure. We’re doing our best to make sure that we are ready." Weaver said. "So, we’re going to be sanitizing the whole building before and after, and I know that this may, we may have a large crowd, but I trust the local authorities will have everything underhand.”

Even with the much fewer polling places, Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas says that they will do their best to ensure that all precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 are in place, including social distancing.

“Everything will be spaced six feet apart. The poll workers will be [six feet apart], the machines will be [six feet apart]." Thomas said. "We’re going to try to make it slow so people are not close to each other. We are doing the best with what we have.”

Thomas also told 5 News that fewer signups for poll workers also contributed to the fewer polling locations. Although the possibility for big crowds on Tuesday remain, Thomas says that many voters have applied for absentee ballots, and that she hopes this will lessen Election Day crowds.

“We have processed over 12,000 applications, which is about a quarter of our registered voters," Thomas said, "and I am hoping that at least 9-10,000 ballots are returned.”