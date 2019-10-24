Harrison County woman accused of stealing John Deere utility vehicle

A Harrison County woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole a John Deere Gator utility vehicle on Oct 15.

According to the criminal complaint, a man reported to troopers that his green and yellow John Deere Gator utility vehicle was stolen from his home in Clarksburg.

The victim told troopers that he believed his niece, 36-year-old Alicia Williams of Salem, stole the vehicle.

The victim didn't give Williams permission to take the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Troopers spoke with a witness who said he saw Williams driving the vehicle on his property.

The vehicle was recovered on Oct. 16, according to the complaint. Another witness said she spoke with a woman who matched the description of Williams.

Williams identified herself to the witness, troopers say. She told the witness that the vehicle broke down.

Trooper got a warrant for Williams' arrest.

Williams has been charged with grand larceny. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $5,000.