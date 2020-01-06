Harrison County woman arrested after deputies find fentanyl in her purse

A Harrison County woman was charged after deputies say they found fentanyl in her purse.

Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies were patrolling Summit Park on Oct. 18 when they saw a grey Chevy Silverado traveling east on Summit Park Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. The truck had a 2016 inspection sticker on the front windshield.

Deputies stopped the truck on Columbia Avenue. The driver and a passenger were in the truck.

The passenger was identified as 26-year-old Casey Sheppard.

Sheppard told deputies that there were two firearms in the truck.

The driver and Sheppard said there weren't any drugs in the truck, according to court documents.

Deputies say brought their K-9 to do an air sniff of the truck. The K-9 went to the passenger side door, sat down and barked. They then searched the truck and found two bags in Sheppard's purse.

One bag had a crystal substance and the other had small brown rocks, according to the complaint.

Deputies asked Sheppard what was in the bags, and she said "meth" and "marijuana," according to court documents. They told her they didn't think it was marijuana.

When deputies asked Sheppard what was in the bags again, she told them it was "meth."

Deputies took Sheppard into custody. She was able to post bond and was released, according to court documents.

Later that day, deputies tested the small bag of brown rocks, according to the complaint. A small sample tested positive for fentanyl. The bag weighed under one gram.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Sheppard's arrest.

Sheppard has been charged with possession of fentanyl.