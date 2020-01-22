Harrison County woman finds error in assessment letter

What Harrison County officials say is a clerical error leaves one property owner thinking her business is jeopardized.

Linda Colliere is a multi-property owner in Harrison County. When she received numerous letters from the county assessor she said she was put into panic mode.

The four letters she received from the county property assessor denote the taxes on her properties raised from 120 to 461 percent. After writing to the county, Colliere says she received more letters which explain the drastic percentages.

"And they said it was an error ... which it was a keystroke error. The percentages should have been the same all the way through, so I didn't understand exactly," says Colliere.

"But today we received letters explaining that there was an error, and the taxes didn't go up as much as they were supposed to."

Colliere says people can object to assessment letters within eight days of receipt if they find an error, as she did.

When she objected she tried to present her case to the county commission, but says she learned Harrison County residents cannot do such things; they must be represented by a lawyer.

Colliere says she knows two other Harrison County residents who received the same letters with the keystroke error. They were unavailable for comment.

She says in reality the county property taxes are raising from 8-10%, which is normal considering businesses are growing and opening in towns like Bridgeport