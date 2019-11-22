Clarksburg woman sentenced for distributing meth

A Clarksburg woman was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for her involvement in a methamphetamine distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 28-year-old Ashley Wagner pleaded guilty to one count of "conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine" in April 2019. She admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from October 2017 to September 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Wagner's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.