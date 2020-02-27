Harrison County's Mayor Association invited fire chiefs to discuss solutions to volunteer shortage

Mayors and fire department chiefs across Harrison County met to discuss possible solutions to a shortage in volunteer firefighters.

Many stations in the area need volunteers during usual work hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The President of the Mayor Association and Mayor of West Milford, Todd Somers, said this meeting may not have provide a firm solution yet, but it allowed them to discuss a common goal.

"What we're trying to do is get together and get some paid people on the fire departments to cover the areas that are not being able to be covered by the volunteers," Somers said. "That's the main thing, to help the community and cover the community the best we can for the community," he said.

The Shinnston Fire Department held a meeting last week to discuss funding their station.

In addition to needing volunteers across the county, they specifically need money to support the rising cost of equipment and training.

To do so, they are looking into a new fee that will be added to residents' water bill who live outside city limits but within the service area. Those living in city limits already have this added to their bill.

The Shinnston Fire Chief, Dylan Oliveto, said he hopes the community will understand and support them, along with the other departments, so they can continue to provide their services.

"I hope people pay attention to this as time goes on because it is important," Oliveto said. "Emergency services are going to remain vital to everybody, and the faster we can get a fire truck in front of a house that's going to be the benefit to the community and county as a whole," he said.

Somers said the fire chiefs will meet on their own terms to discuss this further before anything is proposed to those on the Harrison County council or any other legislators.