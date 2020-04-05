Harrison, Mon. Counties placed under executive order

Governor Jim Justice has added three additional counties to an executive order issued Friday, putting more restrictions in place for the people who reside there, due to COVID-19.

Governor Justice tells WSAZ he is placing Kanawha, Harrison and Monongalia counties under that executive order.

Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties were placed under the order Friday.

Governor Justice says these six counties account for more than 50 percent of the total positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The order limits groups to a maximum of five people. It also directs all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.

In addition, the order directs local health departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.

Under the order, members of the West Virginia National Guard provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies. The West Virginia State Police assists with enforcement of local county orders.

