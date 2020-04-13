Harvard researchers say COVID-19 deaths are correlated to air pollution

Researchers at Harvard University publish a study that correlates COVID-19 deaths to air pollution.

"According to earlier datas about the characteristics of COVID-19 deaths across different countries, we find that one or more populations affected by COVID-19 is also largely overlapped with PM 2.5," says lead author of the study, Harvard University Ph.D. candidate, Xiao Wu.

PM 2.5 is atmospheric particulate matter that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, which, to put into a visible perspective, is about 3% the diameter of a human hair.

Essentially, it's an air pollutant that causes the air to look hazy.

"COVID-19 is a type of respiratory disease," says Wu, "so in that sense, it's definitely related to a function of human's respiratory resistance."

Wu and his team of four other Harvard researchers conducted the research in 3,000 counties in the United States, including all 55 of West Virginia's counties.

"A few counties in West Virginia that have worse air pollution in terms of PM 2.5 compared to others in West Virginia are Marion County, and another is Monongalia," adds Wu.

This reflects in both of those county's positive case and death toll.

As of April 13, locally, Monongalia leads the way with 81 cases and three deaths affiliated with Morgantown's Sundale Nursing Home.

Marion County comes in second with 38 cases and one death.