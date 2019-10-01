Hazelton inmate indicted for assault

An inmate at FCI Hazelton was indicted for allegedly assaulting a correctional officer while being housed at FCI Gilmer.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 23-year-old Elijah Smith was indicted Tuesday on one count of assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury. Smith is accused of assaulting a correctional officer employed by the Bureau of Prisons at FCI Gilmer in September 2019.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Smith's case.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated the case.