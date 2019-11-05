Hazelton inmate indicted for assault

An inmate at FCI Hazelton was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on an assault charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 34-year-old Brian Rose was indicted on one count of assault of a correctional officer involving physical contact. Rose is accused of assaulting a federal correctional officer at Hazelton in October 2018.

Rose faces up to eight years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Rose's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons Special Investigation Services investigated the case.