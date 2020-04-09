Hazelton inmate sues prison to grant masks and gloves

Allen Woods, a 59-year-old inmate serving a 15-year sentence at USP Hazelton filed a federal suit Tuesday against the prison's health department to grant an emergency motion to issue Woods masks and gloves.

In the complaint, Woods claims he works food service in the prison and comes into contact with both prisoners and officers daily. He says officers could bring COVID-19 into the prison on "any given day."

The suit was filed Tuesday in West Virginia Northern District Court. Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the suit due to ongoing litigation.